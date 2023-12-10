Jalen Guyton has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos give up 235.6 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Guyton has put up a 50-yard season thus} far (12.5 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in six passes out of 16 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Guyton and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guyton vs. the Broncos

Guyton vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 16.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 16.5 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The Broncos surrender 235.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th in NFL play.

Watch Chargers vs Broncos on Fubo!

Jalen Guyton Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Guyton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guyton Receiving Insights

Guyton has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Guyton has 3.6% of his team's target share (16 targets on 440 passing attempts).

He has averaged 3.1 yards per target (50 yards on 16 targets).

Guyton, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Guyton has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guyton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.