Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 14, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Meyers' stat line so far this season displays 52 catches for 591 yards and six scores. He puts up 53.7 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 76 times.

Meyers vs. the Vikings

Meyers vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 224.3 passing yards per game given up by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Vikings have put up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Vikings' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Meyers has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has 19.5% of his team's target share (76 targets on 389 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 76 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (56th in NFL).

In five of 11 games this year, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored seven of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (36.8%).

With 12 red zone targets, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

