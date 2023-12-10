Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 10?
Will Jakob Silfverberg find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
