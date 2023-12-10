Will Jake Bobo Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jake Bobo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Bobo's stats below.
Rep Jake Bobo and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Bobo has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 171 yards on 15 receptions (11.4 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for three yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Bobo's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jake Bobo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/ribs): 0 Rec
- Dareke Young (FP/abdomen): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for Rhamondre Stevenson
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Bobo 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|15
|171
|67
|2
|11.4
Bobo Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|61
|1
|Week 8
|Browns
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.