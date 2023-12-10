Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 10?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jackson LaCombe going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- LaCombe has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
