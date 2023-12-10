With the Las Vegas Raiders squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Hunter Renfrow a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow has hauled in 22 catches for 209 yards this season. He has been targeted on 29 occasions, and averages 20.9 yards receiving.

Renfrow does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 5 42 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 4 38 0

