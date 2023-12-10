Should you bet on Gerald Everett finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Everett has posted a 254-yard campaign thus far (25.4 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 29 throws out of 36 targets.

Everett has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 4 44 0

