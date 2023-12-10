Los Angeles Chargers receiver Gerald Everett has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 235.6 per game.

Everett has 254 receiving yards on 29 grabs (on 36 targets) with three TDs this season, averaging 25.4 yards per game.

Everett vs. the Broncos

Everett vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 18.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 18.5 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Everett will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this week. The Broncos concede 235.6 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Broncos' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Everett Receiving Insights

Everett, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Everett has 8.2% of his team's target share (36 targets on 440 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (79th in NFL play), averaging 254 yards on 36 passes thrown his way.

Everett has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 11.7% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

