Which team has the edge under center when Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) clash with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at Levi's Stadium on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Smith this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 12 Games Played 12 64.4% Completion % 70.2% 2,918 (243.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,185 (265.4) 15 Touchdowns 23 9 Interceptions 6 92 (7.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 131 (10.9) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

This season, the 49ers rank second in the league with 15.8 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth in total yards allowed with 298.4 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco's D ranks 13th in the NFL with 2,633 passing yards allowed (219.4 per game) and second with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the chain on the ground against the 49ers' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 79 rushing yards allowed per game and seventh in the league with 3.9 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, San Francisco is 22nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.2%. It is 11th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 51.7%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Seahawks square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 256.5 yards

: Over/Under 256.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This year, the 49ers' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks second in the league with 15.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks fifth with 3,581 total yards allowed (298.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco is midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,633 (219.4 per game).

Against the run, the 49ers rank No. 1 in the NFL with 79 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (six).

Defensively, San Francisco is 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 51.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 22nd at 41.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.