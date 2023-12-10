Frank Vatrano will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks face the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center. If you're considering a wager on Vatrano against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano's plus-minus this season, in 18:19 per game on the ice, is -3.

In nine of 26 games this year, Vatrano has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Vatrano has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 26 Games 3 23 Points 2 14 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

