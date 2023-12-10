Kyle Connor and Frank Vatrano are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks square off at Honda Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 23 points (0.9 per game), with 14 goals and nine assists in 26 games (playing 18:19 per game).

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome has 17 points so far, including three goals and 14 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Connor has been a big player for Winnipeg this season, with 29 points in 25 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 7 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

