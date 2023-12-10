Ducks vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:50 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) on the road on Sunday, December 10 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Ducks vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-200)
|Ducks (+165)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 21 times, and won eight, or 38.1%, of those games.
- Anaheim has entered 12 games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 4-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.
- Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals 13 of 25 times.
Ducks vs Jets Additional Info
Ducks vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|81 (15th)
|Goals
|68 (29th)
|67 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|88 (22nd)
|15 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (14th)
|18 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim has a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while going 1-9-0 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Five of Anaheim's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 2.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (68 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Ducks' 88 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.
