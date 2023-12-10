The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) on the road on Sunday, December 10 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-200) Ducks (+165) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 21 times, and won eight, or 38.1%, of those games.

Anaheim has entered 12 games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 4-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals 13 of 25 times.

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 81 (15th) Goals 68 (29th) 67 (5th) Goals Allowed 88 (22nd) 15 (22nd) Power Play Goals 18 (14th) 18 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim has a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while going 1-9-0 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of Anaheim's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 2.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (68 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Ducks' 88 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

