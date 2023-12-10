When the Winnipeg Jets face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Mark Scheifele and Mason McTavish should be two of the top players to watch.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Jets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his club with 23 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 14 goals and nine assists in 26 games (playing 18:19 per game).

McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .885 save percentage (56th in the league). In 10 games, he has 277 saves, and has conceded 36 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor has been a big player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 29 points in 25 games.

Scheifele is another important player for Winnipeg, with 27 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists.

Joshua Morrissey's total of 22 points is via five goals and 17 assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.65 goals against average) and racked up 149 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 16th 30.6 Shots 29.9 22nd 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 19th 18.75% Power Play % 21.43% 13th 22nd 76.32% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.