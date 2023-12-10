Ducks vs. Jets December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
When the Winnipeg Jets face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Mark Scheifele and Mason McTavish should be two of the top players to watch.
Ducks vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-185)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his club with 23 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 14 goals and nine assists in 26 games (playing 18:19 per game).
- McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 17.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .885 save percentage (56th in the league). In 10 games, he has 277 saves, and has conceded 36 goals (4.0 goals against average).
Jets Players to Watch
- Kyle Connor has been a big player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 29 points in 25 games.
- Scheifele is another important player for Winnipeg, with 27 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey's total of 22 points is via five goals and 17 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.65 goals against average) and racked up 149 saves.
Ducks vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|28th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|24th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|6th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|22nd
|19th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|13th
|22nd
|76.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.82%
|15th
