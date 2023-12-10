Sunday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Jets are -185 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+150) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Jets Betting Trends

In 13 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Jets are 10-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Ducks have been made the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Winnipeg has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Anaheim has a record of 6-10 in games when bookmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 1-8-1 6.4 2.60 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.60 1.70 4 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.5 1.90 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 1.90 3.60 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

