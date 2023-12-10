How to Watch the Ducks vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 10, with the Jets having won three straight games.
The Ducks' matchup with the Jets can be seen on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 88 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 68 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-9-0 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 19 goals during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|26
|14
|9
|23
|7
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|25
|3
|14
|17
|13
|13
|43.3%
|Troy Terry
|26
|5
|9
|14
|19
|18
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|26
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 67 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Jets' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|25
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Mark Scheifele
|25
|8
|19
|27
|9
|17
|51.9%
|Joshua Morrissey
|25
|5
|17
|22
|22
|13
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|25
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|34.1%
|Nino Niederreiter
|25
|6
|9
|15
|4
|2
|58.8%
