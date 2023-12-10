The Winnipeg Jets will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 10, with the Jets having won three straight games.

The Ducks' matchup with the Jets can be seen on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 88 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 68 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-9-0 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 19 goals during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 26 14 9 23 7 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Ryan Strome 25 3 14 17 13 13 43.3% Troy Terry 26 5 9 14 19 18 50% Pavel Mintyukov 26 1 12 13 10 6 -

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 67 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.

The Jets' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players