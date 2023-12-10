Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Doughty are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Doughty has averaged 25:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in 12 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Doughty has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Doughty's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 40% chance of Doughty having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 15 Points 1 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.