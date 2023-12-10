Will Drew Doughty Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 10?
Can we anticipate Drew Doughty scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Doughty stats and insights
- Doughty has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Doughty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:18
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|24:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|25:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|26:12
|Home
|W 2-1
Kings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
