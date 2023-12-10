In the Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Donald Parham get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham has put up a 191-yard campaign thus far (15.9 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, hauling in 21 throws on 33 targets.

Parham has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 11 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 4 57 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4 2 12 0

