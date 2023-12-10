When Derius Davis hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Davis will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has accumulated a 44-yard year on 12 catches so far. He has been targeted on 13 occasions, and averages 3.7 yards.

Davis does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Derius Davis Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 2 0

Rep Derius Davis with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.