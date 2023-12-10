The Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will be up against the Minnesota Vikings' defense and Byron Murphy in Week 14 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Raiders receivers' matchup against the Vikings pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Raiders vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 105.4 8.8 22 77 9.19

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Davante Adams vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has collected 69 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 814 (67.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 118 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas has tallied 2,416 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and 6.2 passing yards per attempt (22nd).

The Raiders have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 27th in the NFL by tallying 16.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 284 total yards per contest.

Las Vegas is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.4 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Raiders have made 48 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the league. They throw the ball 50% of the time in the red zone.

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 46 tackles, three TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Minnesota is ranked 17th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,692 (224.3 per game).

The Vikings' points-against average on defense is eighth-best in the league, at 20.2 per game.

Five players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.

14 players have caught a touchdown against the Vikings this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davante Adams vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 118 85 Def. Targets Receptions 69 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 56 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 814 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.8 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 233 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.