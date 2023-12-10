Will Davante Adams find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Adams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Adams has 69 catches (on 118 targets) for a team-leading 814 yards (67.8 per game) and four TDs.

In three of 12 games this season, Adams has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Davante Adams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 13 7 82 1 Week 12 Chiefs 7 5 73 0

Rep Davante Adams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.