Davante Adams will be running routes against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

So far this campaign, Adams has caught 69 passes on 118 targets for a team-leading 814 yards and four TDs, averaging 67.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Adams and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adams vs. the Vikings

Adams vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 125.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 125.5 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is giving up 224.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Vikings' defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Raiders vs Vikings on Fubo!

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Adams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this year.

Adams has been targeted on 118 of his team's 389 passing attempts this season (30.3% target share).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (88th in league play), averaging 814 yards on 118 passes thrown his way.

Adams has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored four of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (21.1%).

Adams (18 red zone targets) has been targeted 37.5% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 13 TAR / 7 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.