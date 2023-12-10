Will Dareke Young Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dareke Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Seattle Seahawks match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Young's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at last year's season stats, Young was targeted two times and had two catches for 24 yards (12.0 per reception) and zero TDs.
Dareke Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Abdomen
- The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/ribs): 0 Rec
- Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 15 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Young 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|2
|24
|23
|0
|12.0
Young Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 18
|Rams
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|1
|1
|11
|0
