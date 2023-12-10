Will D'Wayne Eskridge Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Wayne Eskridge was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Eskridge's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep D'Wayne Eskridge and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Eskridge's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Dareke Young (FP/abdomen): 0 Rec
- Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 15 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Eskridge 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Eskridge Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.