When the Seattle Seahawks meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, D.K. Metcalf will be up against a 49ers pass defense featuring Fred Warner. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 117.2 10.7 15 61 8.98

D.K. Metcalf vs. Fred Warner Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 812 receiving yards on 49 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Seattle has accumulated 2,774 total passing yards (14th in NFL) and 6.7 passing yards per attempt (11th).

The Seahawks' offensive attack is 14th in the NFL with 22 points per game and 19th with 325 total yards per contest.

Seattle, which is averaging 34.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 16th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Seahawks air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 53 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (47.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Fred Warner & the 49ers' Defense

Fred Warner has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 99 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and eight passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, San Francisco is giving up 219.4 yards per game (2,633 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 13 in the league.

The 49ers' points-against average on defense is 15.8 per game, second-best in the NFL.

San Francisco has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Fred Warner Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Fred Warner Rec. Targets 88 55 Def. Targets Receptions 49 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 43 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 812 99 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.8 8.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 265 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

