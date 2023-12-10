Will Cooper Kupp find his way into the end zone when the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kupp will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp's 33 receptions have yielded 432 yards (54 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 59 times.

In two of eight games this season, Kupp has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 3 18 0 Week 13 Browns 8 6 39 1

Rep Cooper Kupp with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.