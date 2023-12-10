Cooper Kupp has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens concede 171.7 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Kupp has put up a 432-yard campaign so far (54.0 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 33 throws on 59 targets.

Kupp vs. the Ravens

Kupp vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 171.7 passing yards the Ravens give up per outing makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Kupp Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (twice in eight games), Kupp has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kupp has 14.1% of his team's target share (59 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 59 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (75th in NFL).

Kupp has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (7.1% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

Kupp has been targeted seven times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

