The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) square off on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in a clash of AFC West foes.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers and the Broncos.

Chargers vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 2.5 44 -145 +120

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles' games this year have an average point total of 47.0, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have put together a record of 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have won four of their seven games as moneyline favorites this year (57.1%).

Los Angeles has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

Denver has a 44.2-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.

Denver has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chargers vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 22.9 11 21.5 18 47.0 5 12 Broncos 21.9 15 25.2 29 44.2 5 12

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has not hit the over.

The Chargers' offense has played worse in divisional games, as they've put up 2.4 fewer points against teams in their division (20.5 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.9 points per game). Things haven't been much better on the defensive side of the ball, as they've allowed 24 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up only 21.5 points per game in all games.

The Chargers have totaled just 17 more points than their opponents this season (1.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 39 total points (3.3 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

In the Broncos' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

Offensively, the Broncos are worse in division games (16 points per game) than overall (21.9). But defensively they are better (15 points allowed per game) than overall (25.2).

The Chargers have outscored their opponents by just 17 points this season (1.4 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 39 points on the year (3.3 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.0 48.8 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.8 24.5 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 2-4-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 42.0 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 22.4 26.8 ATS Record 4-7-1 3-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-0 1-3

