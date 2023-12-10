Chargers vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in matchup between AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium. Denver is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 44 points for the game.
The Chargers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Broncos. The Broncos' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Chargers.
Chargers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3)
|44
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-2.5)
|43.5
|-152
|+128
Los Angeles vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chargers have an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or more.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Los Angeles' 12 games with a set total.
- Denver is 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- This year, five of Denver's 12 games have hit the over.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|84.5 (-115)
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|51.5 (-118)
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-115)
|-
|Jalen Guyton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17.5 (-118)
|-
|Justin Herbert
|256.5 (-115)
|-
|17.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Quentin Johnston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
