AFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) square off on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chargers Insights

This year, the Chargers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Broncos allow (25.2).

The Chargers collect 46.7 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Broncos give up per matchup (385.3).

This season, Los Angeles runs for 52.0 fewer yards per game (97.7) than Denver allows per outing (149.7).

The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Broncos have forced (22).

Chargers Home Performance

At home, the Chargers put up 25.5 points per game and give up 24.5. That's more than they score (22.9) and concede (21.5) overall.

The Chargers accumulate 343.7 yards per game at home (5.1 more than their overall average), and concede 388.5 at home (9.0 more than overall).

Los Angeles racks up 230.5 passing yards per game in home games (10.4 less than its overall average), and gives up 269.8 at home (4.0 more than overall).

At home, the Chargers accumulate 113.2 rushing yards per game and give up 118.7. That's more than they gain (97.7) and allow (113.8) overall.

At home, the Chargers convert 47.1% of third downs and allow 32.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.6%), and less than they allow (34.6%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Green Bay L 23-20 FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore L 20-10 NBC 12/3/2023 at New England W 6-0 CBS 12/10/2023 Denver - CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo - Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver - CBS

