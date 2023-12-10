The Los Angeles Chargers' (5-7) injury report has 12 players listed heading into their Sunday, December 10 matchup with the Denver Broncos (6-6). It begins at 4:25 PM at SoFi Stadium.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers faced the New England Patriots in their most recent game, winning 6-0.

The Broncos' most recent outing ended in a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Palmer WR Knee Out Nick Vannett TE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Sir Taylor DB Illness Full Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Foot Full Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Blake Lynch LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zack Bailey OT Back Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Knee Questionable Chris Manhertz TE NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Delarrin Turner-Yell S Back Limited Participation In Practice Mike McGlinchey OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Patrick Surtain II CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Zach Allen DE Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Mike Purcell DL NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Marvin Mims WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 14 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chargers or the Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers own the 15th-ranked offense this year (338.6 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 379.5 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Chargers rank 11th in the NFL with 22.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (379.5 points allowed per contest).

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (265.8 passing yards allowed per game), the Chargers have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 240.9 passing yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranks 25th in the NFL with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 17th in rushing yards allowed per contest (113.8).

With 16 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Chargers (+4) own the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)

Chargers (-2.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Broncos (+120)

Chargers (-145), Broncos (+120) Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.