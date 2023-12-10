One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Keep reading for the player props for the best performers in this matchup between the Chargers and the Broncos.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +550

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 85.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 46.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 28.5 (-113) Jalen Guyton - - 18.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 257.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Quentin Johnston - - 27.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 19.5 (-114) -

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - - 16.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 212.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 58.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 45.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 62.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 15.5 (-113)

