On Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Chargers will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

With 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (338.6 yards per contest) to keep them in games. The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 25.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 21.9 points per contest.

Chargers vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-2.5) Over (44) Chargers 26, Broncos 20

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Chargers have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

A total of three out of 12 Los Angeles games this season have hit the over.

Chargers games have had an average of 47 points this season, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 45.5% chance to win.

Denver has put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

In Denver's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

This season, Broncos games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.2, which is 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 22.9 21.5 25.5 24.5 20.3 18.5 Denver 21.9 25.2 23.3 20.1 20 32.2

