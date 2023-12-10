Division rivals Los Angeles (5-7) and Denver (6-6) will meet in a matchup of AFC West teams on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Chargers square off against the Broncos. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Chargers vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have led in eight games and have been behind in four games.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers have won the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

The Broncos have won the fourth quarter in eight games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

Chargers vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chargers have led five times (4-1 in those games), have trailed five times (0-5), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

Through 12 games this season, the Broncos have led after the first half seven times and have been behind after the first half five times.

2nd Half

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10 points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (4-2 record in those games). They've lost the second half in six games (2-4).

