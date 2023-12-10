The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) square off against a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Chargers vs. Broncos?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chargers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (5.5) is 2.5 points further in their direction.
  • The Chargers have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Chargers have won four of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter.
  • The Broncos have won three of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Denver has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by bookmakers this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)
    • The Chargers have put together a record of 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
    • In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Chargers has gone 3-2-1 against the spread.
    • The Broncos have put together a record of 4-7-1 against the spread this year.
    • Denver has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (44)
    • Los Angeles and Denver average 0.8 more points between them than the over/under of 44 for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.7 more points per game (46.7) than this matchup's total of 44 points.
    • Three of the Chargers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
    • The teams have hit the over in five of the Broncos' 12 games with a set total.

    Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 97.9 7

    Javonte Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    11 53.1 0 14.1 2

