Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. Does a wager on Fowler intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cam Fowler vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 26 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Fowler has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Fowler has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fowler has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 26 Games 3 12 Points 3 2 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

