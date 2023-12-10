Can we anticipate Brock McGinn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McGinn stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • McGinn has no points on the power play.
  • McGinn's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.