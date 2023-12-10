Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 10?
Can we anticipate Brock McGinn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
McGinn stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- McGinn has no points on the power play.
- McGinn's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
