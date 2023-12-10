Can we anticipate Brock McGinn lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

McGinn has no points on the power play.

McGinn's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

