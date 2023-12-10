Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 10?
Should you wager on Brett Leason to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Leason has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:43
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:00
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 6-3
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
