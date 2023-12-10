Should you wager on Brett Leason to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leason stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Leason has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.