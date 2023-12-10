Should you wager on Brett Leason to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • Leason has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

