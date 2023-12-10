Will Brandon Bolden Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 14?
Should you wager on Brandon Bolden scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a TD)
- Bolden collected 66 rushing yards on 17 carries (5.1 ypg) last season (with zero rushing TDs).
- In eight games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.
- He had a receiving touchdown in one of eight games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|2
|21
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|3
|17
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
