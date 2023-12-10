Should you bet on Blake Lizotte to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

Lizotte has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

Lizotte averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:57 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

