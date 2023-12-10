Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Women's Big West Power Rankings
Find out how each Big West team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Power Rankings
1. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 84-59 vs Fresno State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
2. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: W 61-55 vs New Mexico State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
3. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: L 106-62 vs Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. UCSB
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 72-61 vs Pacific
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Hawaii
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 73-47 vs San Jose State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: L 85-53 vs USC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Santa Clara
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: W 87-66 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: W 77-68 vs Fresno State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. UCSD
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: L 81-38 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: L 87-66 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pepperdine
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: L 85-61 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.