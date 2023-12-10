Find out how each Big West team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 22-8

3-5 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 84-59 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2. UC Irvine

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-8

6-3 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: W 61-55 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. Long Beach State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

3-3 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 106-62 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. UCSB

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

5-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 72-61 vs Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Hawaii

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

3-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 73-47 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. UC Riverside

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

4-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 85-53 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Santa Clara

Santa Clara Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: W 87-66 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 12-18

4-3 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: W 77-68 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Baptist

@ Cal Baptist Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. UCSD

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-26

3-6 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: L 81-38 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-23

2-5 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: L 87-66 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Pepperdine

Pepperdine Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-25

2-6 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: L 85-61 vs San Diego

Next Game