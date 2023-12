Big West teams will take the court in three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the UC Riverside Highlanders taking on the USC Trojans at Galen Center.

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Mary's Gaels at UC Davis Aggies 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - San Diego Toreros at CSU Northridge Matadors 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Riverside Highlanders at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 Pac-12 Network

