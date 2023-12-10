Find out how every Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

6-4 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: L 63-62 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hawaii

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-4

7-1 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: W 78-53 vs Hawaii Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

3. Long Beach State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-10

7-4 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: W 84-79 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Cal State Dominguez Hills

Cal State Dominguez Hills Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UCSD

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

5-5 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: L 68-62 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UCSB

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-11

5-3 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 126-76 vs Bethesda (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-16

7-3 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd

363rd Last Game: W 80-75 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-18

6-4 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: W 62-60 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

8. UC Riverside

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-21

4-6 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: L 86-49 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. UC Davis

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-20

3-5 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: L 81-79 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pacific

@ Pacific Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-5 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 78-73 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: MW Network

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-28

3-7 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: L 78-50 vs Weber State

Next Game