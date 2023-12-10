Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Big West Power Rankings
Find out how every Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big West Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: L 63-62 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Hawaii
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: W 78-53 vs Hawaii Pacific
Next Game
- Opponent: Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
3. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: W 84-79 vs USC
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal State Dominguez Hills
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UCSD
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: L 68-62 vs Pepperdine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UCSB
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 126-76 vs Bethesda (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd
- Last Game: W 80-75 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: W 62-60 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
8. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: L 86-49 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. UC Davis
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: L 81-79 vs Milwaukee
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pacific
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: L 78-73 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: MW Network
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: L 78-50 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
