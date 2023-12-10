Find out how every Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big West Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UC Irvine

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
  • Last Game: L 63-62 vs San Diego State

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Dakota
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hawaii

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
  • Last Game: W 78-53 vs Hawaii Pacific

Next Game

  • Opponent: Nevada
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

3. Long Beach State

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 160th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
  • Last Game: W 84-79 vs USC

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal State Dominguez Hills
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UCSD

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 170th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
  • Last Game: L 68-62 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Sacramento State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UCSB

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 188th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
  • Last Game: W 126-76 vs Bethesda (CA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. CSU Northridge

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 242nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd
  • Last Game: W 80-75 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCLA
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. CSU Fullerton

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 255th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
  • Last Game: W 62-60 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Boise State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

8. UC Riverside

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Overall Rank: 271st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: L 86-49 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal Baptist
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. UC Davis

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 275th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
  • Last Game: L 81-79 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pacific
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. CSU Bakersfield

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-24
  • Overall Rank: 307th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
  • Last Game: L 78-73 vs South Dakota

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Fresno State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: MW Network

11. Cal Poly

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-28
  • Overall Rank: 325th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
  • Last Game: L 78-50 vs Weber State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Washington
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

