In the upcoming tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Benoit-Olivier Groulx to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Groulx has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:19 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.