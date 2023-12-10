In the Week 14 contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Skowronek has reeled in six passes on 10 targets for 44 yards and one TD, averaging 4.9 yards per game.

Skowronek, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Browns 3 2 12 0

