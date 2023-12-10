Will Austin Ekeler get into the end zone when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler has run for a team-high 446 yards on 126 attempts (49.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Ekeler has also caught 31 passes for 295 yards (32.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Ekeler has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

In one of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Ravens 10 32 0 5 32 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 18 0 2 9 0

