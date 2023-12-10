Will Austin Ekeler Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 14?
Will Austin Ekeler get into the end zone when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Ekeler has run for a team-high 446 yards on 126 attempts (49.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
- Ekeler has also caught 31 passes for 295 yards (32.8 per game) with one touchdown.
- Ekeler has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
- In one of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
Austin Ekeler Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|117
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|14
|27
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|14
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|15
|29
|0
|7
|94
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|14
|47
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|19
|67
|1
|4
|48
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|10
|64
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|10
|32
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|14
|18
|0
|2
|9
|0
