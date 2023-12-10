Austin Ekeler has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos allow 149.7 rushing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

As part of the rushing attack, Ekeler has carried the ball 126 times for a team-best 446 yards (49.6 ypg) and has four rushing TDs. Ekeler also averages 32.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 balls for 295 yards on the season while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Ekeler vs. the Broncos

Ekeler vs the Broncos (since 2021): 4 GP / 39.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 39.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Four opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Broncos during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Denver this year.

The Broncos have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 149.7 rushing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's worst rush defense.

So far this year, the Broncos have surrendered 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 22nd in league play.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (+100)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ekeler has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Chargers pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 11th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 303 rushes this season. He's taken 126 of those carries (41.6%).

Ekeler has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 24 carries in the red zone (43.6% of his team's 55 red zone rushes).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

Ekeler, in four of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ekeler has received 10.7% of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (47 targets).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (100th in NFL play), picking up 295 yards on 47 passes thrown his way.

Ekeler, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ekeler has been targeted seven times in the red zone (11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

