Should you wager on Arthur Kaliyev to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

  • In six of 22 games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Kaliyev has scored three goals on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:27 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:23 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:44 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:22 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

