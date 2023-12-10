Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Kopitar against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Anze Kopitar vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar's plus-minus this season, in 19:17 per game on the ice, is +13.

Kopitar has scored a goal in nine of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kopitar has a point in 18 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kopitar has an assist in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 24 Points 2 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

