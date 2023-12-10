The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anze Kopitar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

  • In nine of 24 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Kopitar's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Kopitar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 15:51 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:30 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:16 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

